Golden Globes 2022: Squid Game, Belfast, Succession lead the nominations

Snoop Dogg announced the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo courtesy: AP)

After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a sceptical entertainment industry.

Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no nationally televised morning-show live spot or any immediate celebrity celebrations. Hollywood mostly shrugged.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make their announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees during a live stream on the Globes' YouTube page. Here's the list of nominees:



MOVIES

Best picture, drama:

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best picture, musical or comedy:

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best actress, drama:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor, drama:

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress, musical or comedy:

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story



Best actor, musical or comedy:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Animated:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Non-English Language:

Compartment No. 6, Finland, Russia and Germany

Drive My Car, Japan

The Hand of God, Italy

A Hero, France and Iran

Parallel Mothers, Spain

Director:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

TELEVISION

Drama series:

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Comedy series:

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Limited Series:

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Actress, drama series:

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Actor, drama series:

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Actress, comedy or musical series:

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor, comedy or musical series:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Actress, limited series:

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elisabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Actor, limited series:

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent