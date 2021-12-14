Golden Globes 2022: Squid Game, Belfast, Succession lead the nominations
Snoop Dogg read the nominees during a live stream on the Golden Globes' YouTube page.
After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a sceptical entertainment industry.
Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announce its picks for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time, there was no nationally televised morning-show live spot or any immediate celebrity celebrations. Hollywood mostly shrugged.
The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars make their announcement, turned instead to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees during a live stream on the Globes' YouTube page. Here's the list of nominees:
MOVIES
Best picture, drama:
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best picture, musical or comedy:
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Best actress, drama:
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor, drama:
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best actress, musical or comedy:
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actor, musical or comedy:
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Animated:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Non-English Language:
Compartment No. 6, Finland, Russia and Germany
Drive My Car, Japan
The Hand of God, Italy
A Hero, France and Iran
Parallel Mothers, Spain
Director:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
TELEVISION
Drama series:
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Comedy series:
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Limited Series:
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Actress, drama series:
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Actor, drama series:
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Actress, comedy or musical series:
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor, comedy or musical series:
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Actress, limited series:
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elisabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Actor, limited series:
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent