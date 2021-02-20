Quarantine had us reminiscing about the shows the millenials grew up watching. It might very well be reckoned as the year of revival of hit shows given that Dawsons Creek and OC just became available for your viewing. Luckily for them, some of the shows we watched as a kid is available on OTT platforms for a relaxing binge watch. Here are some of the picks that you can choose from:



The OC

Gossip Girls might have left Netflix, but Josh Schwartz’s other OG teen, The OC, drama featuring Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson and Ben McKenzie was all about friendship, fashion and adolescence romance goals. Seth and Summer’s forever fresh romance and the brooding charm of Ryan Atwood made the show an instant hit. Streaming on Netflix.



Cast of One Tree Hill, Image Courtesy: Amazon Prime, Internet



One Tree Hill

The tale of love, loss and friendship chronicling the life of half-brothers Nathan and Lucas, that will have you singing the theme song, “I Don't Want to Be,” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The show remembered for the performances of stars like Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush is guaranteed to have you miss your adolescent years.

Streaming on Prime Videos.

Dawson's Creek, Courtesy: Netflix



Dawson's Creek

Dawson’s Creek that began airing in 1998 and ran till 2003, launched the careers of James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Academy Award-nominated actress Michelle Williams. It was created by Kevin Meade Williamson and is remembered for Pacey and Dawson - played by Jackson and Van Der Beek- yearning for Joe’s affections played by Katie Holmes long before she garnered international fame. Streaming on Netflix

Keeping up with the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian might be in news at the moment because of her marriage making headlines, however, she catapulted to fame with this show featuring her family members, all of whom are now famous in their own right. Given that the hugely popular cult show is ready to bid adieu after 20 seasons, it was but obvious that it should make the cut in this list. Here's a snapshot from the show's Instagram page. Currently streaming on Netflix.





