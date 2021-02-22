One of the strongest ways of communicating socially relevant messages, documentaries spark conversations and sometimes even movements. What better way to push the boundaries of our understanding of the world than through the power of filmmaking? National Geographic India’s new programme, Spotlight features films that chronicle thought-provoking subjects -- from women empowerment, environmental issues to political disruption. Offering inspiring tales of how professional virus hunters track the source of a pandemic, how a community ravaged by a disaster came together to recover what they lost to the brave efforts of the Inuit communities to protect the rapidly disappearing Arctic, the series that began on January 23, premieres a brand-new documentary every Saturday on the channel. The robust line-up of documentaries by award-winning filmmakers (Ron Howard, James Cameron, Feras Fayyad) includes Rebuilding Paradise, The Cave, The Last Ice, Blood on the Wall, among others.

What to expect:

Akashinga

Executive produced by three-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron, Akashinga-The Brave Ones (2020) follows a courageous group of female rangers in Zimbabwe fighting to protect elephants from poachers.

The Last Ice

Directed by Scott Ressler and executive produced by Dr Enric Sala, The Last Ice (2020) tells the story of Inuit communities fighting to protect the rapidly disappearing Arctic that has been their home for centuries.

Lost and Found

Lost and Found (2019), directed by Academy Award winner Orlando von Einsiedel is an inspiring story of humanity and heroism in the world’s largest refugee camp, that follows Kamal Hussein, a Rohingya refugee who has dedicated his life to reuniting children with their parents.

The NightCrawlers

The Nightcrawlers (2019) is an unflinching exposé of Philippines President Duterte’s war on drugs, in which over 20,000 people reportedly have been killed. RL, a former staff photographer for a prominent newspaper, leads the Manila Nightcrawlers, a small group of determined photojournalists on a mission to expose the true cost of the violent campaign.

The Cave

In The Cave (2019), Oscar nominee Feras Fayyad delivers a powerful story of the Syrian war, in the underground hospital known as the Cave. Here, three women, doctors have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture.