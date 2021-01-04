With a stellar cast of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, most in never-before-seen avatars, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav revolves around the chaotic corridors of power and politics.

The trailer released earlier in the day features a bunch of people who are willing to play all kinds of games in their fight to sit on the highest chair, and promises suspense and drama in equal measure.







While Samar Pratap (played by Saif Ali Khan), whose party has just won Lok Sabha elections, wants to inherit the chair of PM, his father (played by Tigmanshu Dhulia) is not willing to retire yet. But, that’s not it. Senior party leaders (played by Dimple Kapadia and Kumud Misra) are also figuring out a way to make the chair theirs. And parallelly, an idealistic campus activist Shiva (Zeeshan Ayyub) has become an overnight hero and has entered politics with his own party. All these desires build up the plot for this nine-part series, which has been written by the writer of Article 15 Gaurav Solanki, and while the cast fits really well, it will be seen how the drama unfolds.

Talking about his role, Saif Ali Khan says, “As an actor, a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character.”



“Anuradha is the kind of character that I have never played before and I am glad to be making my digital debut with a show that is backed by a credible cast & crew. With multiple layers and so many characters, I hope this series intrigues and engages the audience,” adds Dimple Kapadia, who is making her digital debut with the series.

The series premiering on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video also features Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah Jane Dias, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani in prominent roles.