Actor Manoj Bajpayee will return as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari in the second season of The Family Man on February 12.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee will return as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari in the second season of The Family Man on February 12.

Maintaining a cryptic quirk in sync with the show's theme of espionage, the release date rounds off to '1202' in '2021'.

RELATED | 'The Family Man is completely different from the clutter that is available on any OTT platform': Manoj Bajpayee

South star Samantha Akkineni joins the action in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.



Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas.



The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.