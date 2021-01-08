Marvel Studios is launching a new Disney+ series this week. Marvel Studios: Legends is set to make its premiere on Friday, January 8.

The series revisits major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with each episode focusing on one character. The first two centre on Wanda Maximoff and Vision - setting fans up for WandaVision which will premier on January 15.

Marvel: Legends promises to give fans a brief view of all the characters of the MCU, so you don't have to rewatch the 23 movies ahead any of Marvel's new releases.

Here's a look at the characters

Wanda Maximoff: Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers. She later on turned into a powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most.

Vision: Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War.