Ashish Srivastav is the name behind heavy-weight TV series including Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasam Se, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Dil Se Dil Tak and many others that have ruled primetime. The UP-born director’s latest series Shaadi Mubarak is making all the right noises. We got in touch with the director and he talks about working with seasoned actors in the latest series, the difference of working for the OTT and TV platform and more. Excerpts:

What is direction according to you? Is directing TV serial is equals to directing a web series?

According to me direction is presenting the story or content of the story in a way so that our audience can relate to it and feel connected. And directing TV shows and web series both are different mediums because on TV we have to make story according to TRP, which changes every week. In web series, we have a bound script and a set budget and the liberty to shoot according to the scene. We can go on real locations and shoot to make it look more authentic, but in TV, we have to shoot mostly on the set. So, both are different mediums on many ways.

The content scenario has changed in India with OTT coming in. How do you see TV matching/ evolving?

According to me TV and OTT platform audiences are completely different from each other. For OTT we have mostly younger audience where they want to see new content, new experiments and they are ready to accept new content. But on TV, we have the same set audience who wants to see drama with similar themes. Many times producers and channels wanted to experiment with new different concepts but it didn't work on TV, so that shows that TV audience and web shows the audience is different.

How was your childhood? What made you chose a strong career like this?

My childhood was very simple like any other child. In our times we didn't have that exposure which is there for today. I was very much involved in my school cultural programmes and stage shows so with time I started enjoying the whole process and that somehow made me realize that I would like to take it forward. I joined some acting schools in Delhi and after some time I came to Mumbai and slowly got opportunities and here I am today.

How is Shaadi Mubarak different from the other projects so far done by you?

This show is different because it's a mature couple’s love story. Previously I have done shows with young actors, youth-based shows. This is for the first time I am doing a show which has seasoned actors. Overall it’s a good experience.

What kind of shows you would love to direct.

I would love to direct finite series. The creative satisfaction is more in this medium plus film kind of treatment can be done here.