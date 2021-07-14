Emmy Awards 2021: Here's the list of nominees in top categories

A still from The Crown featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. She has been nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a drama series. (Image courtesy: Liam Daniel/Netflix v

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by the Emmy-winning father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The Crown and The Mandalorian are leading the race with 24 nominations each and not far behind them is WandaVision with 23 nominations. Other big nominees include Ted Lasso, The Handmaid's Tale and Lovecraft Country.



Interestingly, of the 96 acting nods for drama, comedy and miniseries, nearly 44% — a total of 42 nominations — went to people of colour. Pose star Mj Rodriguez created history by becoming the first trans performer to be nominated in a lead acting category.



Fans of Indian Matchmaking has something to cheer for. The reality show centred around Sima Taparia and her quirky ways of finding a match had made the cut, the series has been nominated in the Unstructured Reality Program category.

For more, check out this list of nominees in top categories:



Comedy Series:

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso



Actor, Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan



Actress, Comedy Series:

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Shrill



Drama series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us



Actor, Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Actress, Drama Series:

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country.



Limited Series:

The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Actor, Limited Series or TV movie:

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton



Actress, Limited Series or TV movie:

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Variety Talk Series:

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Guest Actor, Drama Series:

George Freeman, Lovecraft County

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress, Drama Series:

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Claire Foy, The Crown

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Supporting Actor, Drama Series:

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenie, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Supporting Actress, Drama Series:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Thomas Brodie Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Television Movie:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Guest Actor, Comedy Series:

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Guest Actress, Comedy Series:

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Structured Reality Program:

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Unstructured Reality Program:

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Reality-competition program:

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Variety sketch show:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

