Emmy Awards 2021: Here's the list of nominees in top categories
The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by the Emmy-winning father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The Crown and The Mandalorian are leading the race with 24 nominations each and not far behind them is WandaVision with 23 nominations. Other big nominees include Ted Lasso, The Handmaid's Tale and Lovecraft Country.
Interestingly, of the 96 acting nods for drama, comedy and miniseries, nearly 44% — a total of 42 nominations — went to people of colour. Pose star Mj Rodriguez created history by becoming the first trans performer to be nominated in a lead acting category.
Fans of Indian Matchmaking has something to cheer for. The reality show centred around Sima Taparia and her quirky ways of finding a match had made the cut, the series has been nominated in the Unstructured Reality Program category.
For more, check out this list of nominees in top categories:
Comedy Series:
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Actor, Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Actress, Comedy Series:
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Drama series:
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Actor, Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Actress, Drama Series:
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country.
Limited Series:
The Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Actor, Limited Series or TV movie:
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Actress, Limited Series or TV movie:
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Variety Talk Series:
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Guest Actor, Drama Series:
George Freeman, Lovecraft County
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Guest Actress, Drama Series:
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Supporting Actor, Drama Series:
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenie, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Supporting Actress, Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Thomas Brodie Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Television Movie:
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Guest Actor, Comedy Series:
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Guest Actress, Comedy Series:
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Structured Reality Program:
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Queer Eye
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Unstructured Reality Program:
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Reality-competition program:
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Variety sketch show:
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live