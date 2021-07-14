Emmy nominations 2021: The Crown and The Mandalorian lead race

The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations on Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.



The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — broadcast networks scored only two nominations, for the NBC drama This Is Us and the ABC comedy black-ish.



During an oppressive pandemic in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on television for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a varied mix of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.



One example: Mj Rodriguez of Pose is the first trans performer to be nominated in a lead acting category. The show also earned a best drama series nod.



Of the 96 acting nods for drama, comedy and miniseries, nearly 44% — a total of 42 nominations — went to people of color. That included 34 nods for Black actors, one fewer than last year.



Netflix’s The Crown received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the veteran streaming service’s best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin. O’Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did the series’ Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, with a supporting bid to Gillian Anderson for her role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.



Oprah Winfrey's headline-making interview with Harry — Charles and the late Diana's son — and his wife Meghan earned a nomination for best-hosted nonfiction series or special.



The showings by The Mandalorian, an extension of the Star Wars franchise, and the inventive WandaVision featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the series in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favorites Game of Thrones and Lost.



The Boys, Amazon’s comedy-tinged take on superheroes, earned a best drama nod.



Other top nominees include previous best drama series winner The Handmaid's Tale, with 21 nods, tied with Saturday Night Live; The Queen's Gambit, 18; the period-drama romp Bridgerton and Hamilton, with 12 each.



There were surprises, as usual. Nicole Kidman failed to receive a nomination for limited series The Undoing, while co-star Hugh Grant was recognized. But the critically acclaimed miniseries I May Destroy You and its star and creator, Michaela Coel, grabbed nine Emmy nods after being snubbed by the Golden Globes. One blast from the past getting new respect: Cobra Kai, set 30 years after the events of the Karate Kid film, earned a best comedy nod and four nominations in all.



The other nominees for best drama series are The Handmaid’s Tale and Lovecraft Country. Other comedy series nominees are Emily in Paris; The Flight Attendant; The Kominsky Method and PEN15.



Father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones and TV Academy head Frank Scherma announced the nominees. The September 19 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theatre and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

