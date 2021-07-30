Ronnie Screwvala's first web series is an espionage thriller titled Panthers

Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP is set for its debut series, a thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva. The multi-season espionage-based series titled Panthers will explore the tumultous Indo-Pak spy relations of the late '60s and early '70s, particularly the exploits of RAW heroes of the bygone era and will also present a take on the conspiracy surrounding Rajiv Gandhi's 1971 plane hijack.

"Panthers is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency against a politically volatile setting. It is as eye opening as it is gripping and boasts the right balance of realism and entertainment, making it the perfect project for us at RSVP to get behind. Rensil is the right man at the helm of this one," says Screwvala, who is teaming up with Premnath Rajagopalan of Blue Monkey Films, a collaboration that has produced two critically acclaimed ventures, A Thursday and Dhyanchand.

Rensil D'Silva revealed that the series has been designed like an homage. "The nation is embracing true stories like never before. All the covert operations mentioned in Panthers have taken place in real life. This series is a tribute to the daring feats of the RAW agency before it ascended to legendary status," he said.