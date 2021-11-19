Netflix drops Emily In Paris season two trailer, with Lily Collins returning as Emily Cooper

As Emily Cooper continues to stay in Paris, her complications in life only seem to be increasing.



Netflix dropped the trailer of the show, Emily in Paris' second season and looks like all the major characters from the first season are coming back. The trailer opens with Emily, played by Lily Collins struggling to get control of her love life. The previous season ended with her getting romantically closer to her neighbour and her first friend in the city, Gabriel. This further gets complicated as he is also dating one of her closest friends in Paris, Camille. While the love triangle takes the center stage in the trailer, we are also introduced to a new character, a fellow student in her French class, a possible love interest for Emily. What else? Just like the first season, we can expect Emily to glide through her work - only this time, her clients and projects seem much bigger.



The Emmy-nominated show, which was also Netflix’s most-viewed comedy show in 2020 will see Darren Star return to direct the second season too. Also, Lucas Bravo, Cammille Razat, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and William Abadie will be back reprising their roles. There are also newcomers - Jeremy O. Harris and Lucien Laviscount.



The two-minute trailer ends with Emily’s boss advising her that, “If you’re going to do Paris for one year, for God’s sake, do it right.” And this one time, we hope she gets her French right too. Emily will arrive on December 22 on Netflix.