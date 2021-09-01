Konkona Sen Sharma all praise for Mumbai Diaries 26/11 writers, director

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is all set for the upcoming web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which will see her playing the role of a social services director, credits the scripts for bringing her onboard.



"I had not come across a script that was so intense, honest and emotional, with so much humanity where we were looking at the life of ordinary people set against very extraordinary circumstances," says Konkona.



The actress will be playing the role of Chitra Das, a social services director with a medical background.

"Hats off to the writers and Nikhil (Advani)... We are very excited to present the show," she adds.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is an upcoming series that takes on the fictional viewpoint on the lives of doctors on that gruesome night. The thriller also stars Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi, who will bring alive the horrors that unfolded in the emergency room of a government hospital.



It will stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 9.