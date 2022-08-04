Actor Akash Makhija: playing a Bihari can be tough for Mumbai boy, but I think I did a fairly decent job

Actor Akash Makhija, best-known for featuring in TV shows like Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, Har Mard Ka Dard, Half Girlfriend and online series’ like Zee 5’s State of Siege 26/11 and MX Player’s High is currently winning praises for his role as Aatish Pathak in Sony LIV’s Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi. Touted as delightful heartwarming series set in rural North India, the show is written and directed by Rahul Pandey. We catch up with the actor to find out more about the role and more:

Tell us a little bit about Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi?

It is a five episode miniseries about the homecoming of a guy trying to find his roots. I’m playing the role of Aatish Pathak, the younger brother to Nirmal Pathak and they share a Ram-Laxman kind of relationship. Set in the heartland of Buxar, Bihar it shows the reality of rural India. Playing a Bihari can be tough for Mumbai boy, but I think I did a fairly decent job.

What can we see you in, next?

Right now, I have signed on a Netflix film which I can’t talk about yet.

Any dream project you wish you were or could be a part of?

I always wanted to do dark comedies. I wish I can work in that genre in the future.

Any directors you want to work with in the future?

Fortunately, I’m working with great directors. But I also want to work with Raju Hirani, Anurag Basu, and Imtiaz Ali.

How important is fitness for you?

Fitness for me is all about staying healthy. I am not into weight lifting but I play sports. Squash is my favorite sport. I run for 15 minutes and later play squash for 30 minutes. I eat healthy food and avoid junk food as much as I can.

Do you follow a skincare regimen?

I am allergic to milk. So, I avoid milk and coffee for my skin and I make sure I’m always hydrated.

What are your other passions in life?

I am learning music as of now and I'm into voice acting as well.

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is now streaming on SonyLIV.

