The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power BTS video is out and we can’t keep calm!

Fans of fantasy fiction are eagerly awaiting Amazon Prime Video’s latest series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power that is slated for a September release on the OTT platform. The showmakers have just dropped a teaser BTS video that gives fans an insight into what went behind making the internationally famed series.

The video starts with the showrunners, Patrick McKay and JD Payne, saying, "Second age is the great unfilmed story of Tolkien's entire legendarium, with the forging of the Rings and the last alliance. And we felt that that was the story that deserved to be told."

Actress Morfydd Clark shares about her character Galadriel, "Galadriel, has been on a quest for over a thousand years, scouring Middle-earth, searching for this elusive, undiscovered, very real evil. Ultimately, she knows this danger, this evil, has to be stopped." Adding to the commentary in the video, Ismael Cruz Cordova who plays the part of Arrondir, the formidable Silvan Elf of Tolkien's realm says, "The scope of the show is massive." In the end, actor Benjamin Walker sums up the video saying, "This is the time where the characters and species that we know and love become who we know them to be."

For the unversed, the series brings the heroic legends of the fabled second age of Middle Earth’s history. The epic drama is set in a milieu which precedes the events of writer J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books by over 1000 years. It will make the audience go back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to doom, hopes hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series follows the ensemble cast through the darkest depths of the misty mountains, island kingdoms, majestic forests, and various adventurous routes in the Middle Earth, as also depicted in the BTS video. The scast of the series includes Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Rob Aramayo, Daniel Weyman and Cynthia Addai-Robinson amongst others.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is slated for a September 2 release on Amazon Prime Video.