Nat Geo India’s, Tiranga, brings you tales of the love for our tricolour

This Independence Day, Nat Geo India brings you a special documentary that traces the pride we Indians have for our tricolour through inspiring stories that will surely awaken a new sense of patriotism within you. The 40-minute show, hosted by Akshay Kumar traces the stories of some of the most inspiring tales of love for a country through personalised narratives of people are varied as Sushmita Sen (the first Miss Universe from India) and Rakesh Sharma (India’s first astronaut) to the khadi factory in Hubbali that makes all the official flags of India and the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

The show also focuses on the stories of Colonel VN Thapar, who shares the immortal story of his brave son, Vijayant Thapar, who fought for our nation till his last breath in Kargil war; Arjun Vajpai, an Indian mountaineer, who climbed Mount Everest in 2010 at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 18 days, becoming the youngest Indian to climb Everest at that time; and Priya Ranjan Sarkar, popularly known as the ‘Flag Man’ who relentlessly collects millions of flags thrown on the street to protect the honor of the country.

Colonel VN Thapar & Late Vijayant Thapar

“The feeling that the Tiranga gives to all of us, should be something that travels with us through life. The feelings that: India is great; India is the best; We are all Indians; and that we are lucky to have been born in this country — should be within our soul and the tiranga must be embedded in our hearts always and forever! We should be so proud of our national flag, this symbol which we have got after hundreds of years of sacrifice, slavery, tragedy and struggle. The flag symbolises our history, our culture, our achievements and aspirations for the times to come,” shared Colonel VN Thapar about the show, which he feels has a unique story to tell.

The show will air through the week on Nat Geo India.

