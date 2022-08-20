Actor Shaily Priya Pandey talks about her character in the upcoming show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se

Actress Shaily Priya Pandey will be essaying the female lead in the upcoming television show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se which will air on Shemaroo Umang. Known for playing the lead role of Pavitra in Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar, Shaily has also appeared in several television shows such as Shaadi Ke Siyape, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi and Queens Hain Hum.

Describing her character she tells, "Shraddha is the one who tries to keep her family together. The characters I have played before were quite headstrong but Shraddha is soft natured girl compared to them. So I had to unlearn many things from my past roles in order to get into the skin of this character. She is family oriented and can compromise to make the ends meet".

Talking about what prompted her to take up the role she states, "It's a story of two sisters Shraddha and Keerti. Shraddha is the elder one who shoulders all the responsibility, is sorted and financially stable whereas the younger one Kirti is completely the opposite. Eventually, Shraddha was supposed to get married to a guy who shares a similar personality but he gets married to Keerti. And the story continues from there".

Speaking about the monotony of working in television she shares, "Acting is my passion so it's never going to bore me".