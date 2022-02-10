Actor Zain Imam takes us through his challenging character in Fanaa

Zain Imam has played dark characters in the past but playing Agastya in the recently launched TV series, Fanaa — Ishq Mein Marjawaan, has been a different ball game altogether. Zain plays a suave businessman and a tech-genius in this show, who is unconditionally in love with Paakhi, essayed by Reema Sameer Shaikh, and will go to any extent to win her heart. The show also stars Akshit Sukhija in the lead who was last seen in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. “Agastya is a very interesting character. He is so well sketched and layered that you will love him at one point and hate him at another. He is obsessed with Paakhi and will do anything to get her. He is this psychotic character who flips and becomes a different person in seconds,” says Zain who is loving this challenging role.

Initially, Zain was a bit apprehensive about playing Agastya but gradually when the narration took a turn, it got him hooked. He has played simple, grey or dark roles before too, but Agastya is the most twisted character that he has played, so far. The actor is known for playing antagonists in the Star Plus drama Naamkarann and Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq. To portray the character of Agastya, Zain studied Freddie Highmore’s role in the 2013 thriller Bates Motel. He tells us, “Norman Bates, the lead of Bates Motel inspires the character of Agastya, who is also dark and psychotic. Since this is not a film, I did not have to inhabit the role like he did. I just walk into the set and get into the zone of the character and then leave him behind when I walk off the set”.

Fanaa is also Zain’s comeback after a hiatus of two years when he was busy exploring the OTT space and working on music videos. Having ranked 17 in Sexiest (Asian) Man ’19, he loves investing time in fitness. “But I am not getting enough time for it because of work. I love cycling and yoga,” he signs off.

Airing on Colors, Monday to Friday 10.30 pm