Sumeet Vyas and Arjun Mathur get together for Jugaadistan, a Lionsgate Play original

After the success of its first Indian show Hiccups & Hookups, Lionsgate Play India is all set to launch its second Indian original Jugaadistan.

The OTT platform dropped the show's trailer on Thursday. Jugaadistan explores the subject of college life.

Students who want to make a quick buck using illegal means, a scam artist who lures students into the dark side, a student politician who bends the rules to win elections, a budding journalist in search of a hard-hitting story, a student who takes his activism seriously, a professor who wants to put a stop to fraudulent practices on campus and a senior journalist investigating a crime --- the world of Jugaadistan is a melting pot of disparate characters with their clearly defined goals and agendas.

Talking about playing a student politician in the show, Sumeet Vyas says, “This show is unlike any other campus dramas that you have witnessed so far. There are multiple storylines running parallel and my character’s one-point agenda is to win student elections irrespective of whatever it takes. In fact, he is also unintentionally comic in his attempt to appeal to students across the board. It was one of the most memorable characters that I got a chance to essay on screen”

Meanwhile, Ahsaas Channa who plays a student journalist adds, “I have been a part of campus dramas earlier, but Jugaadistan delves into areas which have remained untapped so far. My character wants to break a big story on campus, and she is even willing to bend rules to achieve what she sets out to. Shooting for the show was a learning experience because Akarsh and Adhaar Khurana, the directors, had a sound understanding of the milieu and the students. Being part of an ensemble cast gave me even more impetus to deliver my best.”

Arjun Mathur who essays the role of a senior journalist investigating a crime says, “One of the most important subjects that the show tackles is about journalists seeking the truth and not being cowed down by fear of mightier forces at play. I was instantly drawn into the world of the show because telling the truth takes courage, conviction, and grit. That’s what my character exemplifies.”

Jugaadistan is a gritty and real take on-campus life and highlights how ‘jugaad’ becomes the cornerstone for students who are wading through the many ups and downs. While their first brush with adulthood can be liberating, it’s up to them as to how they manoeuvre their way around this newfound freedom. Jugaadistan will stream on the Lionsgate Play from March 4th onwards