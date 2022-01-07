Ritvik Sahore's new show Campus Diaries is for youngsters who are missing college life

Ritvik Sahore who played a key role in Dangal, as the brother of the lead sisters, will now be seen in a new show. Titled Campus Diaries, the show by MX Player is a coming-of-age story. This series also stars Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma, Srishti Ganguli Rindani and is directed by Abhishek Yadav and Prem Mistry.

Ritvik has also worked in movies such as Super 30 and Ferrari ki Sawaari. In 2020, the actor became popular as ­­­Kunal, his character from the rom-com series Indori Ishq. In this interview, he tells us more about Campus Diaries.

Tell us about shooting for this college drama, was it a lot of fun?

We had a blast shooting this one. We cracked jokes and played pranks; we also pranked our director. Once, my co-star Shristi and I pretended to fight while shooting an important scene. Our director thought things were turning sour between us in real, he jumped into the scene and started pacifying us while we suddenly broke out laughing. We had a lot of fun and I hope this series reflects the same onscreen.

What is unique about Campus Diaries, unlike other college dramas?

Campus Diaries is an emotional story and explores the realities of student life. We have six primary characters and all of them have their unique journeys but are all part of the same plot. Campus Diaries also makes a conscious effort to address societal biases and other sensitive issues that need to be addressed. Although it appears like a regular college drama, it has more to it.

Tell us more about your role.

My character, Abhilash, is the support system of the friend’s squad. He is a very supportive person and is a shoulder to cry on for his friends. He is also the victim of one-sided love just like Kunal in Indori Ishq.

Campus Diaries deals with life lessons. What are your life lessons?

There is so much that one can learn from life. I learnt about the importance of friendships and bonds. I have learnt to hold on to relationships and be responsible.

You have worked with Amir Khan and Sharman Joshi previously, how was the experience?

It felt surreal and dream-come-true for me while working with Aamir Khan. Since I’m not a trained actor, I have always learnt by observing these actors and picking up nuances. I have learnt so much from these amazing artists while collaborating with them. I’m an introvert and a shy person, learning from them has influenced me both professionally and personally. Personally, it has helped me explore my potential.

How has the pandemic been for you?

Since our profession demands a lot of outdoor work, it was good that the pandemic gave me some time to spend with my family. I worked on myself. I have improved my fitness regime. I was finally able to give myself time and space. I read a lot of books and watched a lot of films. I’m happy that I was also able to improve my sleeping patterns as well but my heart goes out to those who are facing difficult times.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to doing in the future?

I want to do more action films. In fact, in my next project, I have done some action stunts, and experimented with a little bit of parkour.

Any coming-of-age films or series that you like the most?

I just love Wake Up Sid. It’s my all-time favourite film.