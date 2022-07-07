HYBE is back with In The Soop: Friendcation

If you go gaga over K-dramas and reality shows, there is good news for you. South Korean entertainment hub Hybe is all set to keep your nights packed with the third season of In The Soop: Friendcation. The reality show features V of BTS along with Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy. Hybe recently dropped its first official poster on Twitter and announced its expected release dates.

In The Soop: Friendcation is a reality series that was first released in 2020, featuring one of the most popular boy bands in the world- BTS. After a much hyped second season in 2021, the series is back with a spin off this year.

However, this time the series will be featuring members of the K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN which was previously acquired by Pledis Entertainment. The show will be home to the five member ensemble popularly known as Wooga Squad, that includes actor Park Seo-joon along with BTS' V amongst others. Fans are going crazy after the release of In The Soop's poster as they'll be watching all five boys of the squad together for the first time.

Expected to be four weeks long, the show will contain a total of four episodes which will be aired weekly every Friday.

The show will stream on TV network JTBC and Disney+ July 22 onwards.