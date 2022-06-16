ZEE5 announces content slate with 11 Telugu originals

ZEE5 on Tuesday announced a line-up of 11 Telugu originals, ranging from comedy to drama, romance and thrillers.

The glitzy event held in the city on Tuesday was attended by Harish Shankar, Kona Venkat, Praveen Sattaru, Sushmita Konidela and Niharika.

“We are happy to expand our market and presence across South India. In the coming months, we will have an exciting slate that includes multistarrer titles and shows.

The response we have been receiving for our shows from the Telugu States has been satisfying and we are seeing a growing appetite for Telugu content across the world.

We are delighted to collaborate with the creative and talented names from the Telugu entertainment fraternity and are determined to embark on an exciting journey together,” said Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India.

The slate also includes a multi-starrer thriller Recce, featuring Siva Balaji, Sri Ram, Dhanya Balakrishnan and Ester Noronha, a romantic series titled Aha Nee Pellanta and a heist comedy called ATM.

The line-up also includes shows like Hello World!, Paruvu, The Black Coat, Prema Vimanam, Hunting of the Stars and Bahishkarana.

The gala evening also saw the teams of Oka Chinna Family Story, Loser and Net in attendance and received accolades for their remarkable storytelling, which has had the viewers hooked.