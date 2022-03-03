Seven new shows premiering on Comedy Central India in 2022

Looking for new shows to binge watch? Here's a list of seven new upcoming shows on Comedy Central.



Corporate: A dark satire comedy, set in a multinational corporation, Hampton DeVille, it follows the miserable lives of two downtrodden employees. The series stars Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Anne Dudek, Aparna Nancherla, Lance Reddink.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Awkwafina plays a fictionalized version of herself, Nora Lum, who attempts to find her own definition of adulthood as she struggles to hold down a job and navigates life with help from her father and grandmother. The series stars Awkwafina and BD Wong.

Detroiters: It's a story about two best friends and next-door neighbours Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin, who work together at Tim's family's advertising agency in Detroit (which Tim took over after his father stepped down), producing low-budget TV commercials for local businesses. Produced by Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis, the series stars Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson.

Loudermilk: Sam Loudermilk, a former music critic and recovering addict-alcoholic who has not achieved anything like emotional sobriety, is a substance abuse counsellor and support group leader who regularly doles out clever but acid-tongued critiques to his clients, his friends, and any random person he interacts with. Loudermilk is somewhat nicer to the few people close to him, including his best friend and (usually) sober sponsor, Ben Burns, and his sponsee and unplanned roommate, the young Claire Wilkes. The series stars Ron Livingston and is created by Peter Farrelly.

Future Man: A janitor, Josh Futturman, successfully completes his favourite video game (that was considered unbeatable), Biotic Wars, when suddenly the game's two main characters, Tiger and Wolf, appear and recruit Josh to save the world from the real Biotic Wars. Josh and his companions travel through time to change the future. Starring Josh Hutcherson and Eliza Coupe, the series is executively produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.



Wellington Paranormal: The show is a New Zealand mockumentary comedy horror television series which follows a group of police investigators as they track supernatural events in New Zealand; the crew look into cases of demon possession, haunted houses, and blood bank robberies. The series is a spin-off of the 2014 film ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ and first television series in the franchise. The series has been created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

One Day At A Time: The show is a reimagining of Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name. The series follows the life of Penelope, a newly single Army veteran, and her Cuban-American family, as they navigate the ups and downs of life. Now a nurse, Penelope is raising two strong-willed children. When faced with challenges, Penelope turns to her "old-school" mother, and her building manager, who has become an invaluable confidant. The series offers a contemporary take on what life looks like in both good and bad times, and how loved ones can help make it all worthwhile. The series stars Rita Moreno and Justina Machado in titular roles.

The shows will premiere on Comedy Central from March 14