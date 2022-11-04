From a docufilm on FIFA to the North West London Derby, here are eight binge-worthy watches 

Mystery: Enola Holmes 2

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill in the lead roles, Enola Holmes 2 directed by Harry Bradbeer is based on Nancy Springer’s fiction series of the same name. In this sequel, Enola gets her first case as a detective. She has to track down a missing girl with the help of her brother Sherlock and her friends. November 4. On Netflix

Docufilm: FIFA Uncovered

The upcoming documentary talks about the politics and power struggles that take place in the government body of football — FIFA. The documentary also looks into one of the most controversial moments in football history — Qatar winning the bid to host the 2022 World Cup after which accusations of corruption and bribery being raised. November 9. On Netflix

Docuseries: Save Our Squad

This sports documentary features football icon David Beckham, who returns to East London, the place where his footballing career began. In the documentary, Beckham teams up with Westward Boys, an under-14 team which hasn’t won a game all season. With relegation looming large, they must make use of Beckham’s expertise to salvage the season. November 9. On Disney+ Hotstar

Fantasy: Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is an adventure fantasy film inspired by Hindu mythology. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the plot revolves around a young DJ, Shiva, who has mysterious connections with fire and the astraverse. Using his powers, he attempts to protect the ultimate astra (weapon) by resisting dark forces. November 4. On Disney+ Hotstar

Docufilm: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Director Alek Keshishian captures six years of Selena Gomez’s journey to fame in this documentary. Offering a glimpse into the personal life of the 30-year-old singer and actor, the documentary showcases how she built her career while dealing with a lupus diagnosis and anxiety. November 4. On Apple TV+

Romance: My Policeman

Based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel of the same name, the movie, set in the 1950s follows the life of policeman Tom Burgess (Harry Styles), a homosexual. He marries Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin) due to societal pressure but falls in love with museum curator Patrick Hazelwood (David Dawson). Soon Marion realises the truth and the trio reunite 40 years later when homosexuality is legalised. November 4. On Amazon Prime Video

Drama: The Crown

Season five of this much-awaited drama series finally drops, after the death of both the king and the queen. The all-new cast includes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville among others. The series will continue to chart the tumultuous lives of the royal family. November 9. On Netflix

Sports: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge following their defeat against Brighton. The match, also known as the North West London Derby, will see Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang come up against his former team. A win for Chelsea will take them back to the fifth position while Arsenal will be hoping to take back three points and maintain their lead at the top. November 6, 5.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar