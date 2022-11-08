Be binge-ready! New seasons of Bridgerton, Heartstopper and other shows confirmed

Taking to Twitter today, Netflix India announced the return of some of their most popular shows with new seasons. From period dramas like Bridgerton to psychological thrillers like You – here is our pick of the most awaited shows on the platform this season.

Bridgerton: Season 3

Bridgerton is an American historical romance show on the aristocratic Bridgerton family. It is set in the Regency era of London during the social season when marriageable youth was launched into the elite society. The last season explored Bridgerton sibling Anthony’s romance with Kate Sharma. This season is expected to follow Penelope Featherington’s romance with Colin Bridgerton and the changing dynamics of other relationships in her life, now that her best friend (who is also Colin's sister) has discovered her identity as Lady Whistledown.

Heartstopper: Season 2

One of the most well-received shows of the year, Heartstopper won over audiences across the world when its first season dropped on Netflix earlier in April. A coming-of-age romantic comedy series, Heartstopper followed the love story between schoolboys Charlie and Nick. While the main cast of the show will remain the same, the new season will bring new characters like Nick's older brother David, who is homophobic and does not accept Nick. Charlie's struggle with mental health issues and the school’s reaction to his relationship with Nick is what is expected to form the storyline of Heartstopper season 2.

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

This high school comedy-drama follows the life of teenager Devi Vishwakumar as she tries to find her place in the world while dealing with the antics of her Indian family, her father’s death, and her love life. In its fourth and final season, the show will explore how Devi navigates through all these during her last year at Sherman Oaks High School.

You: Season 4

American psychological thriller You was first released in 2018. In the first season, the audience is introduced to charming bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, who falls in love and becomes obsessed with budding writer Guinevere Beck. In the process of getting close to her, Joe begins to stalk her and eliminate all the obstacles that come his way, eventually turning into a serial killer. The upcoming season of the show will witness Joe getting into the disguise of Professor Jonathan Moore. Based out of London, he has now devoted his life to academics. However, his other interests might not have been put completely in the backburner, as suggested by the Season 4 date announcement video dropped by Netflix earlier.

