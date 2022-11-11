From Rajkummar Rao's Monica O My Darling to Florence Pugh's The Wonder, we curate a list of interesting shows and movies for this week

Reality show: Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Actor Chris Hemsworth embarks on a journey to understand how humans can live healthier, smarter, and longer lives. In this series, Chris takes part in six challenges designed to understand the limits of the human body. These challenges include swimming 800 feet across a near-freezing Arctic fjord, climbing a 100-foot rope hanging over a canyon and much more. November 16. On Disney+ Hotstar

Comedy: Dead To Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return for the final season of this comedy series. It follows the events of season two, which saw both Jen (Christina) and Judy (Linda) get into romantic relationships with people who are related to the murders they committed. The upcoming season will revolve around both the characters maintaining their friendship, while hiding the truth about their crimes. November 17. On Netflix

Drama: The English

Starring Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, and Tom Hughes, the film narrates the tale of Lady Cornelia Locke who travels to Wyoming to get her revenge against the person she believes killed her son. She meets Eli Whipp (Spencer), who becomes her guide but also has his own agenda. Both of them work towards their mission not releasing that both have a shared past. The duo faces many obstacles on their way but as they overcome each of them, it brings them closer to the truth. November 11. On Amazon Prime Video

Crime thriller: Monica O My Darling

This upcoming film directed by Vasan Bala stars Rajkummar Rao as a desperate man from a small town named Angola. He plans on making it big by pulling off a gruesome murder. But when things don’t go as planned, he must face the consequences of his actions. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. November 11. On Netflix

Mystery: The Wonder

Set in 1862, this period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio is based on Emma Donoghue’s 2016 book of the same name. Starring Florence Pugh, Tom Burke and Elaine Cassidy, the film follows the story of Lib Wright, a nurse summoned to a rural village in Ireland to keep an eye on a nine-year-old girl who hasn’t eaten for months. While everyone sees the girl as a miracle, Lib is concerned about her deteriorating health. November 16. On Netflix

Dramedy: Mammals

James Corden stars in this six-episode series as Jamie, a Michelin-starred chef whose world turns upside down when he stumbles upon the secrets of his pregnant wife, Amandine. The unexpected turn of events forces Jamie to look for the truth and in doing so, he seeks help from his brother Jeff. November 11. On Amazon Prime Video

Action: Hot Seat

Directed by James Cullen Bressack, this American action-thriller film stars Kevin Dillon, Mel Gibson and Michael Welch. An anonymous criminal forces an ex-hacker to commit an online robbery by rigging his seat with a bomb. When a bomb expert comes to the rescue, he is framed as the bomber himself. Will he be able to clear his name? November 11. On Lionsgate Play