From the FIFA World Cup to Musical films, we have got you covered on what to watch this weekend 

Docuseries: Our Universe

This upcoming docuseries takes us on a journey across the universe and tells the tale of how earth came into existence around 13.8 billion years ago. With Oscarwinning actor Morgan Freeman narrating the documentary, the show offers a glimpse into the mysteries associated with our planet. November 22. On Netflix

Sports: FIFA World Cup

In the backdrop of the controversies surrounding the event, the FIFA World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar. Some of the star performers at the opening ceremony include Nora Fatehi, Dua Lipa, Shakira, and BTS member Jungkook. There will also be performances by Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Nigerian musician Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie. Following the opening ceremony, the first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador will take place. November 20, 7 pm. On Jio Cinema

Musical: Spirited

Ryan Reynolds stars in this Christmas-themed film alongside Will Ferell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, and Patrick Page. The movie is a modern take on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol. Every Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present, sends three spirits to one person with the aim to reform them. This season, it’s Clint Briggs (Reynolds) but he turns the tables on Christmas Present, making him re-examine his own past, present and future. November 18. On Apple TV+

Drama: The Swimmers

Based on the true story of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini, the movie tells the tale of two sisters, who flee Syria, their home country, after their house is destroyed by war. From Syria, Yusra and her sister, Sarah, head to Lebanon and then Turkey. While being transported to Greece from Turkey on a small boat, the engine stops. Skilled swimmers, the sisters join forces with two other swimmers in the group to save the rest of the passengers. A year later, Yusra competes in two swimming events at the Rio Olympics representing the Refugee Olympic team. November 23. On Netflix

Comedy: The People We Hate at the Wedding

Based on Grant Ginder’s 2016 novel by the same name, this film directed by Claire Scanlon revolves around two struggling American siblings who have been forced to attend their rich half-sister’s wedding in the English countryside. Thanks to their unlikely reunion, several family secrets come to light over the course of the wedding. November 18. On Amazon Prime Video

Fantasy: Slumberland

Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her father (Kyle Chandler), look after a lighthouse on an island in the Pacific Northwest. One day, her dad’s boat goes missing in the storm, forcing her to live with her uncle. She encounters Flip (Jason Momoa), her dad’s old partner-in-crime, in her sleep as he has discovered a way to break into people’s dreams. They set out to find a magic pearl, which will give her the chance to meet her dad again. November 18. On Netflix

Musical: Disenchanted

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden return to reprise their roles in this much-awaited sequel of the 2007 film Enchanted. Directed by Adam Shankman, this romantic comedy is based on Richard LaGravenese, David N Weiss and J David Stem’s story. The film will see Giselle (Amy) move to a new house in Monroeville in search of her happily ever after. November 18. On Disney+ Hotstar

Mystery: Gone in the Night

Starring Winona Ryder in the lead role, this American thriller film directed by Eli Horowitz follows the story of Kath and her boyfriend. The latter disappears with another woman after the two share a rental cabin in the Redwoods with two mysterious strangers. Kath heads out in search of an explanation for their break-up and comes across a shocking truth. November 18. On BookMyShowStream