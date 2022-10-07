Mila Kunis's Luckiest Girl Alive to Marvel's Werewold by Night, here are seven big upcoming releases of this week.

Premiere: Luckiest Girl Alive

Based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name, Luckiest Girl Alive is a mystery thriller directed by Mike Barker. Starring Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock and Connie Britton, the film follows a New-York based writer who seems to have her life under control, until she is faced with a true-crime documentary that unravels her past. October 7. On Netflix

Premiere: Catch The Fair One

The movie is about the life of American boxer Kaylee, who sets out to uncover a sex trafficking operation to look for answers and take revenge against the men who are responsible for the disappearance of her sister. Her journey to find answers proves to be the fight of her life. The cast includes Kali Reis, Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, and Kevin Dunn amongst others. October 7. On BookMyShowStream

New season: Big Shot

Big Shot revolves around the life of basketball coach, Marvyn Korn, whose short-tempered personality got him kicked out of the NCAA basketball team. He starts coaching the high school girls’ basketball team at the Westbrook Private School. Season one of the show ends with the team earning a spot in a higher division. The new season will see Marvyn working towards his goal of getting his team on ESPN and the recruitment of an unexpected player. October 12. On Disney+ Hotstar

New season: Derry Girls

The award-winning show is back with its final season. Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and James McGuire (Dylan Llewellyn) are pondering their future. The season begins with the group awaiting their GCSE results. October 7. On Netflix

New series:Werewolf by Night

Directed by Michael Giacchino, Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. When a secret group of monster hunters engage in a mysterious and deadly competition following

the death of their leader, they come face to face with a lycanthrope. October 7. On Disney+ Hotstar

Live: Bengaluru FC vs Northeast United FC

Sree Kanteerava Stadium will welcome The Blues for their first match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season. All eyes will be on captain Sunil Chhetri, who will be looking to guide his team to the perfect start against The Highlanders. Bengaluru have the upper hand against their opponents having lost just one match in their last five meetings, while Northeast United will be hoping to get a positive result, as they did the last time the two sides met. October 8, 7.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar

New series: The Watcher

This Netflix original limited series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is an eerie ensemble drama based on the true story of a married couple. The couple moves into their dream home in New Jersey, only to discover ominous letters with sinister threats left by a stalker named The Watcher. October 13. On Netflix