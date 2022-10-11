MX Player releases show titled Gamer's Den,  based on Indian gaming community

Indian video streaming platform MX Player on Friday released a new series titled Gamer's Den, which revolves around the gaming ecosystem in India. The show will feature anecdotes and experiences of people, told in a hybrid narrative. The show, which has been created by MX Studios, attempts to understand the life of gamers to influence its viewers to look beyond conventional careers.

This mini-series consists of five episodes, each of which shed light on the lives of an acclaimed gamer. These gamers include Red Bull Player Ankit Panth aka V3nom, Amit Thakur aka Fa2, Rishab Karanwala aka Rakazone, Saloni aka Meow16k, and gaming commentator and player Ocean Sharma. Through the journey of these five personalities, the show discovers the evolution of the gaming industry. This gives the audiences a sneak peak into the realities of the gaming industry and the gamers behind their virtual avatars.

Speaking on the release of the new series, Content and Creative Head of MX Studios Suresh Menon said, “The Indian online gaming industry is growing at the rate of 30% per annum and users have also grown exponentially. At MX, we have created a unique series around 5 renowned gamers showcasing their struggles and determination to succeed in a very competitive universe. These award-winning gamers present the realities of gaming to inspire aspiring gamers to take on gaming as an alternate career and give viewers an insider’s view of India’s thriving gaming community.”