Catch Romeo's ex, Shantaram , and The School of Good and Evil 

Premiere: Rosaline

Based on Rebecca Serle’s novel When You Were Mine, this American romcom is a fresh take on William Shakespeare’s renowned love story Romeo and Juliet. Narrated from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline who also happens to be Romeo’s ex, the plot revolves around how she schemes to win him back when he begins to pursue Juliet. October 14. On Disney+ Hotstar

New series: Shantaram

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Shubham Saraf and Elektra Kilbey in the lead roles, Shantaram is a thriller series based on a novel by Gregory David Roberts. The story follows a fugitive named Lin Ford who is alone in an unfamiliar city and is looking to get lost in its chaos and vibrance. But he falls in love with an intriguing woman and now has to choose between freedom and love. October 14. On Apple TV+

Premiere: The School for Good and Evil

Directed by Paul Feig, this family feature film tells the tale of two best friends, Sophie and Agatha. Their bond is put to the test when they find themselves on opposing sides of a battle at an enchanted school for future heroes and villains. Will the balance between good and evil remain? October 19. On Netflix

Premiere: The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson star in this adventure comedy that brings a Halloween-hating father and his daughter together. When a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life, the dad reluctantly teams up with his teenage daughter to save their town. October 14. On Netflix

New season: Frozen Planet

The second season of Frozen Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will showcase the world’s coldest places such as high mountains, frozen desserts, snowbound forests, ice-cold oceans and the wildlife that exists in these regions. The new season is a six-part series that provides an opportunity to experience the wonders pertaining to the frozen areas of the planet. October 17. On Sony BBC Earth

Premiere: Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is a mystery drama film which is directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Taapsee Pannu. It is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. In 1994, a 12-year-old witnesses the murder of a woman during a stormy night. About 25 years later, during a similar thunderstorm, a woman magically connects with the boy through an old television set and attempts to change the past, but it could have consequences on her present. October 15. On Netflix

Live: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona

The most awaited La Liga match is around the corner, as Real Madrid take on FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first El Classico of the season. Both the teams are level on points at the moment but Barcelona are at the top of the table due to a superior goal difference. Will Karim Benzema fire Real to the top or will Robert Lewandowski make sure that Barca bolster their position? October 16, 7.45 pm. On Voot Select