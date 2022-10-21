From one of the biggest rivalries in cricket to the premiere of Blacklight, here are eight binge worthy watches

New show: Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

This six-episode animated anthology created by Dave Filoni features tales from the ‘prequel trilogy era’ of Star Wars. Each episode takes us on a journey into the lives of a different Jedi. The pilot will follow Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku as they revisit their past. October 26. On Disney+ Hotstar

New season: Four More Shots Please!

The third season of this popular show will see Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo reprising their roles. As they try to clean up their mess from the previous season and seek closure, the girls are faced with yet another set of challenges. With so much going wrong in their lives, they hold on to each other and a new set of people who enter their lives. October 21. On Amazon Prime Video

New show: The Peripheral

Based on the 2014 book which goes by the same name, The Peripheral is a science fiction which talks about the life of Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), who’s only escape from her monotonous life is playing video games. A company sends her a new video game to test because she is too good at playing them but the game opens a new world for her where her dreams of finding a purpose in life, romance, and glamour become a reality. October 21. On Amazon Prime Video

Live: India vs Pakistan

India kick-off their 2022 T20 World Cup series against arch rivals, Pakistan. Following their morale- boosting victory against Australia in their warm-up match, India will be hoping that the big names in the team will put up a good show. Pakistan are also in a confident frame of mind after their victory over India in the Asia Cup in September. October 23, 1.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar

Premiere: The Good Nurse

Academy award-winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in this crime thriller based on Charles Graeber’s book of the same name. Amy, an overburdened ICU nurse and single mother, leans on her selfless new colleague Charlie Cullen when she is stretched to her physical and emotional limits. But after a series of patients unexpectedly die, Charlie becomes the prime suspect. October 26. On Netflix

Premiere: Blacklight

Liam Neeson stars in this action thriller directed by Mark Williams. Liam plays the role of Travis Block, a freelance government agent who has been part of assignments which include extracting agents from various tense situations. Block discovers that a program called Operation Unity is being carried out on the citizens of the US for reasons only known to his FBI chief Robinson. With the help of a journalist, Block aims to rescue the citizens and expose the truth. October 24. On Amazon Prime Video

Premiere: Raymond and Ray

The story revolves around two halfbrothers who reunite after a long time due to their father’s death. The two discover that all the people attending the funeral knew a very different person from the manipulative father they were familiar with. They learn that their father had a final wish that his children should dig his grave and bury him. For the brothers, this is an opportunity to find closure. October 21. On Apple TV+

New series: Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

This horror anthology by Guillermo del Toro is based on his short story by the same name. The series will showcase bizarre tales of terror adapted from short stories such as The Graveyard Rats. Two of the

episodes are original works by the Oscar-winning filmmaker himself, while the others episodes are by directors like Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali. October 25. On Netflix