Catch the Indian cricket team in action this weekend along with an array of other premieres 

New season: The White Lotus

Mike White returns with another season of this comedy drama that will feature new characters and a new destination. The creators of the show have retained Jennifer Coolidge from the last season. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario among others, the plot will revolve around a lavish week-long vacation that ends in someone’s death. October 30. On Disney+ Hotstar

New season: Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

Netflix returns with the third installment of the true crime documentary, Indian Predator. The latest series is based on the alleged serial rapist and gangster, Akku Yadav, who terrorised Kasturba Nagar, Nagpur for almost 13 years. In 2004, a group of women, killed him in a courtroom after he was acquitted of all charges. October 28. On Netflix

New series: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Based on the book Half Bad by Sally Green, the series revolves around Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous wizard. The world has always kept a watchful of eye on the 16-year-old and speculated if he would follow in the footsteps of his father. As tensions rise between “good” and “bad,” Nathan will realise which side he is on. October 28. On Netflix

New series: Blockbuster

The creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore, Vanessa Ramos, presents this new comedy series. The show documents the lives of the staff who are working in the last remaining Blockbuster store in the United States. The cast features names like Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez and Madeleine Arthur. November 3. On Netflix

New show: Inside Man

Directed by Paul McGuigan, this four-episode drama-thriller series reveals how a prisoner on death row, a journalist on a train to England and a woman trapped in a cellar cross paths and land in tricky spot. Starring David Tennant, Stanley Tucci and Dolly Wells among others, the storyline puts the characters in a situation where one of them might have to commit to murder. October 31. On Netflix

Live: Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

Two giants of European football go head-to-head in this crucial Group C clash in the UEFA Champions League. Bayern have already qualified for the next round while Inter Milan have to win their remaining two matches to make sure they go through to the next round. November 2, 1.30 am. On SonyLIV

Live: India vs South Africa

As the ICC T20 World Cup heats up, the ‘men in blue’ take on the Proteas in their third match. After a thrilling win against arch-rivals Pakistan, India will be high on confidence while South Africa cannot afford to lose after their first match against Zimbabwe was washed out. October 30, 4.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar