Amazon's upcoming thriller Hush Hush boasts of a strong female cast and crew with the likes of Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami

Female-oriented films or those that have strong female characters have left an indelible mark on the Indian audience. Joining the league of such female-forward stories, Amazon Prime Video is coming with a seven-episode series titled Hush Hush, which stars a versatile ensemble cast of Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, and Karishma Tanna.

The story of the upcoming series revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives get topsy-turvy due to unexpected events that reveal secrets from their past and threaten everything dear to them. Knitted as a gripping drama, the series will explore themes tangled in a web of lies. One may expect the topicality of the series to revolve around deceit, fighting patriarchy, and storming events that bring unrest in the lives of these privileged women.



Moreover, what makes the series even more interesting is that apart from the female cast, it also features female crew members that helm the various divisions of the series-production designer, costume designer, co-producer, writing, and more. Notable writer Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame has written the dialogues of the series and director-actor Kopal Naithani has directed two episodes for the upcoming first season. Tanuja Chandra double-hats as director and executive producer for the series. Additionally, the story has been written by Shikhaa Sharma of Jalsa fame, who is also one of the executive producers of the series. It is directed by critically acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra of Qarib Qarib Single fame.

The series will stream from September 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

E-mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada