From Martin Campbell's Memory to Hillary Clinton’s Gutsy, we pick out the top shows for this week

New show:

Based on The New York Times bestselling book,The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s eight-part docuseries takes you on an unforgettable journey with some of the world’s bravest women. Gutsy follows the Clintons as they meet up and speak with pioneering women artists, community leaders, unsung heroes and activists. September 9. On Apple TV+

Premiere: End Of The Road

Starring Queen Latifah, Ludacris and Beau Bridge, this crime thriller follows the story of recently widowed mom Brenda who is fighting to protect her family. When a murder and a missing bag of cash puts them on a mysterious killer’s radar, Brenda and her family take a cross-country road trip and land up alone in the New Mexico desert. September 9. On Netflix

Premiere: Memory

Martin Campbell (GoldenEye and Casino Royale), directs, Memory, starring Liam Neeson in the role of a fading assassin afflicted with early dementia. Based on the novel De Zaak Alzheimer, the thriller follows the events that develop in the hitman’s life when he is targeted by a vicious criminal organisation for refusing a hit. The movie also stars major Hollywood names like Monica Belluci and Guy Pearce. September 9. On Bookmyshow Stream

Premiere: Angel

The film follows the events that ensue in Oliver’s life as he chances upon a mystery girl in the city on a random night. A night in the city with the girl he could only call ‘heaven sent’ could prove to be life-changing. Angel was filmed in Australia and stars Matthew Gardener, Kayla Outhred and Natasha Rey. September 9. On Bookmyshow Stream

Live: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

It has been a goal fest whenever the two heavyweights of European football have met and Bayern have come out on top on most of the occasions. The two meet again in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Will Bayern continue their dominance over the five-time Champions League winners or will Barcelona have the bragging rights this time after their humiliating defeats in the past seasons? September 14, 12.30 am. On Sony

New season: Cobra Kai (Season 5)

The fifth season of the martial arts dramedy is all set to premiere. Following the events of the last season, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence team up to take on Cobra Kai as Terry Silver looks to expand his franchise. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively. Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith are also set to return. September 9. On Netflix