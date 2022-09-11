Actor Aatm Prakash Mishra has two releases lined up this month, Jamtara 2 and Shiksha Mandal

Actor Aatm Prakash Mishra who was last seen in Jamtara Season 1 on Netflix is currently popular for his role in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Disney+ Hotstar where he shares screen space with Pankaj Tripathi. Next, he will be seen in Jamtara Season 2 (on Netflix) and Shiksha Mandal (on MX Player) both releasing this September. We catch up with the actor to talk about his career, his craft and more.

Tell us about your newest projects?

My newest projects are Shiksha Mandal and Jamtara 2. I’ve had lots of fun shooting both of these projects. Jamtara 2 has more of me this time and the character of Bacchu is quite fun to watch. My character in Shiksha Mandal is quite unique; it’s a character that is the cause for the change in the plot.

Aatm Prakash Mishra

How did you get into acting?

My journey stated with theatre in Bhopal in 2009. I worked with Alok Chatterjee, an NSD alumni and with by Padmashri Bansi Kaul’s Rang Vidushak Repertory. I’ve also worked with the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) and have since been a performer in almost 50 plays with over 100 shows all over India, just in the last decade. These include musicals as well. I have also directed some plays in the past. I’m from Bahraich, a town near the Nepal border and Lucknow. Acting was an integral part of my life from even when I was little. I’ve been beaten up quite a bit from my father because I would escape from home to watch movies. I have even bunked classes to watch movies and after watching these movies, I’d always imitate the action sequences at the field because there was no one to watch me which gave me the freedom to climb the trees and jump around. I didn’t really know then that I’d end up as an actor years later.

What do you do when you’re not shooting?

My most favourite thing to do other than acting is travelling. I’m a traveller by nature, exploring makes me closer to my art. Other things that give me happiness are reading books and watching a lot of movies. My movie AI algorithm on any OTT platform will always have several languages; I am a lover of world cinema.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal