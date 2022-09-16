Here's a list of new shows and movies to add to your watchlist this week

Premiere: Force of Nature

The legendary Mel Gibson plays the role of an ex-cop in this thriller. As a category 5 hurricane approaches the city of Puerto Rico, two police officers are given the job of evacuating the city. As the storm grows, a gang of criminals decide to pull off a heist in an apartment that is being evacuated. The ex-cop joins hands with the police officers to stop the gang in its tracks. September 16. On Lionsgate Play

Premiere: Do Revenge

The comedy movie starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Sophie Turner was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train. When teenager, Drea, finds out that she now has to go to school with one of her old-time enemies, she strikes a deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on her tormentors. September 16. On Netflix

New series: Andor

A prequel to Rogue One, which is a spin-off of Star Wars, this series focuses on the early years of Cassian Andor. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian. The show follows his journey of becoming a rebel hero. Apart from Diego, the series stars names like Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona and Kyle Soller. September 21. On Disney+ Hotstar

New show: Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya

The series starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang tells the story of IAS officer, Avani Raut. Struggling to redeem her career, Avani heads to a strange village, known for its occult practices, to solve a series of mysterious events. September 16. On Disney+ Hotstar

Premiere: Mija

The documentary takes a look at the life of an ambitious music manager named Doris Munoz whose family depends on her potential to discover and launch new pop stars. When Doris loses her biggest client, she sets out to find a new face. She meets Jacks, who, like her, is a daughter of immigrants. Making it big is not just a dream for Jacks, but a necessity. The documentary also features Jacks Haupt, Raul Mascorro, and Carlos Munoz among others. September 16. On Disney+ Hotstar

Premiere: Jogi

From Director Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan), comes a new Diljit Dosanjh-starrer showcasing the events around the anti-Sikh riots of the 1980s. Comprising a relatively new cast of names like Amyra Dastur and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the movie narrates the tale of three friends who come together in a valiant effort to save their community. September 16. On Netflix

Premiere: Goodnight Mommy

Directed by Matt Sobel, Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The plot revolves around twin brothers who arrive at their mother’s (Naomi Watts) house after her cosmetic surgery. Soon, the boys begin to suspect that something is not right as they don’t seem to recognise the person under the bandages. September 16. On Amazon Prime Video

Premiere: Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial

Eliana Capitani creates this two-part documentary series that lays bare the controversial trial and problematic marriage of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two episodes scrutinise each side’s argument with information from the legal teams, their personal archives and other reliable sources. September 19. On Discovery+