Here is a list of shows and matches you can watch in the coming week

Premiere: Wood and Water

The story revolves around the life of Anke, who retires from her job at a church. She plans to reunite with her children at a place where they used to live together as a young family. But her son Max, who lives in Hong Kong, is unable to meet her due to the prodemocracy protests happening there. Anke, who is trying to fill the void left after her retirement, decides to visit her son in Hong Kong. The visit to the new country opens up new perspectives for her as she tries to reconnect with her son. September 28. On Mubi

Wood and Water

Premiere:My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Based on Grady Hendrix’s novel of the same name, My Best Friend’s Exorcism is a supernatural horror film directed by Damon Thomas. Set in 1988, the plot tell the tale of two high school sophomores, Gretchen and Abby. After an evening of skinny dipping, Gretchen begins to act differently and Abby’s investigation into her best friend’s behaviour leads to some startling discoveries. September 23. On Amazon Prime Video

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Premiere: Lou

Directed by Anna Forester, Lou is the story of a mysterious loner who lives a quiet life with her dog. When her neighbour’s daughter gets kidnapped during a storm, she teams up with the little girl’s mother to trace the criminal. The search not only tests their limits but exposes shocking secrets from their pasts. September 23. On Netflix

Lou

Live: England Women vs India Women

The Indian women’s team takes on England this Saturday, in an encounter that is part of the ICC Women’s Championship series. The Indians will be looking to finish the series on a high with a win in the final encounter. Currently, India sit on the top of the table with four victories from as many matches, while England are at the sixth spot. September 24, 3.30 pm. On SonyLIV

England Women vs India Women

Premiere: Blonde

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the historical drama is a fictionalised take on the tumultuous private life of American actress Marilyn Monroe and the price she paid for fame. The film is adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s novel of the same name and stars Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale as the lead characters. September 28. On Netflix

Blonde

Premiere: A Jazzman’s Blues

Tyler Perry directs this movie which is a tale of forbidden love and family drama set in southern American.

When the case of an unsolved murder is reopened, the investigation brings to light a secret that has been under wraps for 40 years, and the deceit and lies associated with it come to the fore. September 23. On Netflix

A Jazzman’s Blues

New season: Dynasty

The popular drama series is back with its final season. Based on the 1980s soap opera of the same name, the fifth season will look into the struggles faced by all the characters in terms of business as well as relationships. Fallon tries to set a balance between her business and marriage while also preparing for a new life. The show is also expected to bring in new faces along with the existing characters. September 24. On Netflix

Dynasty

Live: England vs Germany

The two heavyweights of football at the international level lock horns once again in group 3 of the UEFA Nations League. After a disappointing result against Hungary in their last outing, England are currently at the bottom of the table. The Germans, on the other hand, will be confident going into the match after thrashing Italy 5-2 in their last encounter. Having scored just one goal in four matches in the tournament so far, all eyes will be on England’s Harry Kane to turn the tables in their favour. September 27, 12.15 am. On SonyLIV