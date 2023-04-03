Actress Apurva Singh to play a formidable poetess with a sharp mind in the upcoming series Garmi

Actress Apurva Singh who was last seen in web series like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Dr Arora will next be featured in SonyLIV's upcoming series, Garmi. In the series, Apurva portrays the character of Sakshi Rai, a formidable poetess with a sharp mind and a fierce determination to rise to the top. With a perfect blend of strength, vulnerability and opportunism, Apurva brings her character to life, adding depth and complexity to the storyline.

Sharing about her role Apurva says,"Garmi is a gripping tale that follows the journey of Arvind Shukla, a young man who dreams of a career in civil service, but gets tangled in the dark underbelly of college politics, power plays and crime. As the plot thickens, my character Sakshi Rai becomes an integral part of the story, injecting her own brand of dynamism and charisma into the proceedings."

Describing her experience working with Tigmanshu Dhulia she shares, "Working with a director of Tigmanshu's calibre is an enriching experience. Every day on set, I was able to learn something new about the craft of acting and gain clarity about my place in the world of cinema. With every interaction, I feel a sense of joy and satisfaction, knowing that I am in the presence of someone who values and nurtures creativity. I am deeply grateful to Mukesh Chabbra's casting company for providing me with this incredible opportunity, and I look forward to continuing my journey in the film industry, growing and learning from experiences like this one."

On sharing about preparing for her character she states, "As an actor, I've always believed that the essence of my craft lies in my ability to fully embody the characters I portray. When I was given the opportunity to play the character of Sakshi Rai, I knew that I had to undertake some rigorous preparations in order to do justice to her persona. One of the biggest challenges I faced while working on this character was getting a clear understanding of her emotions and individuality. Sakshi's world was vastly different from my own, and I had to immerse myself in her narrative to truly grasp the essence of her being. However, despite the initial difficulties, I found myself drawn to the goodness that Sakshi had to offer, and I made it my mission to embody her with authenticity and sincerity. Of course, working with a seasoned director like Tigmanshu Dhulia made my job much easier. His team was incredibly supportive and understanding of the choices I made for Sakshi - from perfecting her body language to exploring her unique dialect. It was a collaborative effort that truly brought out the best in me as an actor."

Talking about Garmi Apurva shares, "With a captivating narrative that seamlessly weaves together the trials and tribulations of young adults navigating the complex world of politics, this show is a must-see for anyone interested in the evolution of political ideologies and the power dynamics that shape our society. Through compelling performances and a thought-provoking storyline, the show sheds light on the formative years of budding politicians, bringing to the forefront the issues that matter most to the younger generation. Indeed, this show is a testament to the power of youth and the pivotal role it plays in shaping our collective future."