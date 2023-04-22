The journey to create Deepak Rana was an important one, says Varun Mitra on one year of Guilty Minds

Varun Mitra is slowly showing us different sides of himself. From the simpleton in Jalebi, to the suave, layered Deepak Rana in Guilty Minds, the actor is elevating his craft with each role. Varun is one of the few who transforms his voice along with embodying the body language of the character.

Walking down the memory lane, the actor shared a video of one of his favourite scenes celebrating the intimidatingly crafted Deepak Rana. He penned down a emotional caption on the completion of one year of Guilty Minds.

Varun adds: “I don’t know if I realised it while it was happening…Deepak Rana ended up becoming a very real character. He had his faults, and his greys. I think that aspect of him was challenging to play. It felt like life, it felt wholesome.

Varun was nominated by the Filmfare awards in the best actor category, along with some other nominations as well. His performance in the show was widely appreciated by audience and critics. He got a special mention for the pahadi accent he had picked up so flawlessly for the character.

The audience is hungry to see him again as Deepak Rana in season 2. He will also be seen in Homi Adajanias Saas Bahu Flamingo, and in Tejas, in a pivotal role, which is scheduled to release in July.