Vir Das to return to OTT with Call Me Bae

Actor-comedian Vir Das is all ready to star in Call Me Bae with Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada. Das recently announced his world tour which is said to be the biggest till date and now comes the announcement of him starring in the OTT series which is by Dharmatics, the Dharma Productions’ digital banner. Call Me Bae will be a comedy series and will stream on Amazon Prime Video India.

The series is all about a billionaire fashionista who is turned away by her family due to a controversy. The creative minds behind the show have tried to portray realistic contemporary relationships and a relatable yet entertaining narrative. The shooting has already been wrapped up and is expected to start streaming by year- end. It has been created by Ishita Moitra, Smina Motlekar and Rohit Nair have stepped in as contributing writers while Collin D’Cunha is directing the show.

Vir Das has over the years earned himself a loyal fan base not only for his versatile acting but also for his hilarious timings. He was much anticipated to be back on screen with another show. Das has, on the work front, been shooting in the United States for his international projects.