This week brings promising series and movies like Ahsoka, Shelter, Guns & Gulaabs and more

Drama: Ahsoka

Ahsoka was last seen in The Mandalorian, where, after her duel with Morgan Elsbeth, she was on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss Imperial leader. The upcoming series could possibly look into Ahsoka searching for Thrawn and Ezra Bridger after both of them disappeared into space in the conclusion of Star Wars Rebels. August 23. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Horror: The Black Demon

A family vacation turns into a fight for survival when a megalodon shark, which sees humans as a threat to its territory, strikes. Can the family make it out alive before the shark returns? The cast includes Josh Lucas, Venus Ariel and Fernanda Urrejola amongst others. August 22. On Amazon Prime Video.



Thriller: Guns & Gulaabs

Directed by Raj & DK, this upcoming series featuring Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan, revolves around a cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj. A never-done-before opium deal catches the attention of a big-city cop, who along with a lovesick mechanic get caught up in the mess. August 18. On Netflix.

Crime: Shelter

Based on the American novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, the series follows the life of Mickey, who lives with his mom and aunt in rehab in a new school in Jersey since his father’s death. The plot thickens when a creepy old woman leads him to believe that his father isn’t actually dead. August 18. On Amazon Prime Video.

Sci-Fi: Invasion

This drama series follows an alien invasion through various perspectives across the world. The second season aims at providing more information about the aliens as well as introducing newer characters into the storyline. The series has been created by two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil. August 23. On Apple TV+

Action: Gray

CIA spy Cornelia Gray comes out of hiding after two decades, escaping from government agents, who believed that she was a traitor. As she returns to her former life, Gray discovers that there is a new infiltrator within her old network. She sets out to find out the identity of this person. August 18. On Lionsgate Play.



Comedy: You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

What happens when two best friends, who have been extensively planning out their Bat Mitzvahs, have a conflict caused by a middle school ‘popular boy’ who threatens to make the entire party go awry? August 25. On Netflix.