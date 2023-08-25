Wondering what to watch this weekend? Here is our pick of new releases to wind up your August with

Documentary: Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Author Dan Buettner travels around the world to discover five unique and different communities where they live their lives in a vibrant manner and extraordinarily long. Dan will be investigating their diet and lifestyle. August 30. On Netflix.

Comedy: About My Father

Filmmaker Laura Terruso brings together a stellar cast of Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall and Leslie Bibb for this emotional comedy film. The plot revolves around a young man who invites his Italian immigrant father to spend a weekend with his fiancée and her rich American family. August 25.On Lionsgate Play.



Crime: Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

This upcoming four-part documentary series charts out the case of CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn. The series shows how he reached the top of the corporate ladder, along with his arrest and escape. The series has been inspired by the book Boundless by Nick Kostov and Sean McLain. August 25.

On Apple TV+

Action: Vacation Friends 2

Marcus and Emily land an all-expenses-covered couples' trip and invite their uninhibited besties, Ron and Kyla. Out of the blue, Kyla’s imprisoned father is released from prison and chaos ensues for these besties. August 25. On Disney+ Hotstar.



Adventure: The Lost City

Starring some of the biggest names from the industry including Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, the movie revolves around a romance novelist, who lands into a jungle adventure with her cover model. She has been abducted by a billionaire who is in search of a lost treasure. August 25. On Netflix.



F1: Dutch Grand Prix

The second half of the season kicks-off with 2023 Formula1 Dutch Grand Prix. Max Verstappen in his home race, where both Aston Martin and Ferrari will be looking to break the RedBull’s consecutive race wins record with their new upgrades. August 27, 6.30 pm. On F1 TV.



Music: Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

This is an ode to one of the greatest living modern composers and musicians of America; Wayne Shorter. In an intimate portrait of his life, this documentary has been broken down into three parts, each of which depicts a different period of Shorter’s life and music. August 25. On Amazon Prime Video.

