 Ektaa R Kapoor conferred the Directorate Award by the International Emmy Awards Gala

Ektaa R Kapoor will be bestowed with the Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala which is set to take place in New York City on November 20, 2023. She has been a leading lady in the Indian entertainment industry since the co-founding of Balaji Telefilms. The announcement was made by Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

In his official statement, Paisner mentions, “Ektaa R Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honouring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award.”

The post was shared by Ektaa in her profile as well and friends and colleagues from the industry have left no stone unturned to congratulate the queen producer. Surbhi Jyoti of Qubool Hai fame left a “Wooahhhhhh” comment on the post while actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Amazing, congratulations.”

Veteran dancer and actor Sudha Chandran who had played iconic negative roles under her production mentioned, “Congratulations well deserved.” Mouni Roy is a well-known name today but she was made visible in the public eye with the mega–serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She wrote on her profile, “Sooooooo happy & proud.”

Similarly, Nakuul Mehta, Vatsal Seth, Ravi Dubey, and many others have congratulated her on her big win.