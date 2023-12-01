Here are seven upcoming releases on OTT platforms 

Comedy: Candy Cane Lane

A local neighbourhood hosts an annual competition to determine who has the best-decorated home for Christmas. Desperate to win, Chris Carver makes a deal with Pepper, an evil elf. She transforms her victims into plastic dolls. Chris must now stop Pepper from unleashing misery upon his friends and break the deal before everything goes haywire. December 1. On Amazon Prime Video.

Docuseries: World War II: From the Frontlines

This six-episode British series offers an in-depth look at the Second World War, highlighting its diverse viewpoints and improved archive video that offers new perspectives on this crucial historical event. It also provides multiple firsthand experiences and voices from the different nationalities involved. December 7. On Netflix.

Drama: Joyland

Directed by Saim Sadiq, the plot of the movie revolves around the Rana family, who yearn for the birth of a baby boy so as to continue their family line. Their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls in love with an ambitious trans starlet. The longing for a sexual rebellion by the whole Rana family is gradually revealed through this love story. December 1. On MUBI.

Sports: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters

Two of the in-form teams in the Indian Super League this season face each other at the Fatordo Stadium in Goa. The two teams have faced each other 18 times, with Goa winning 10 of the meetings while Kerala has only managed four. Will Goa continue their domination or will Kerala take all three points? December 3, 8 pm. On Jio Cinema.

Action: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones film series shows daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones race against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. He is accompanied by his goddaughter and he soon finds himself against Jurgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA. December 1. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Horror: Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House

Russ McKamey is a former Navy veteran and is the owner and operator of the McKamey Manor. He created the house out of his love for Halloween. The goal of the manor is to drive guests to the edge, regardless of the means of torture required to get there. The experiences of certain manor guests are chronicled in the documentary. December 1. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Romance: The Archies

Based on the American comic book series of the same name, this upcoming teen musical comedy is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Starring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, the film is set in 1960s India, where Archie and his gang navigate friendship, romance and the future of Riverdale as developers look to destroy their beloved park. December 7. On Netflix.