Independent filmmaker Sheba Ghosh’s Kazi to release online

Kolkata director Sheba Ghosh’s directorial debut Kazi is all set to release on Open Theatre OTT platform on December 18. The Air Force Officer turned filmmaker’s movie is a psychological thriller starring Shishir Sharma, Sunil Thapa. Heeba Shah, Rahul Nawach Mukhia, and others.

The award-winning film that was not getting a platform for its release was shown a ray of light by Open Theatre, a platform for independent filmmakers and newcomers. Sheba comments about the film, “It will leave you surprised with every turn it takes and compel you to think about Kazi for long even after the end credits roll. Even though Kazi has garnered several awards nationally and internationally, trying to sell Kazi to the current OTTs has been an extreme challenge. That is why, OpenTheatre OTT made sense to me. More than anything, it is an OTT built by independent filmmakers to ensure that there is still dignity preserved with our work."

The film is a reflection of human experiences and weaves a tapestry of themes like marriage, miscarriage, loss, anger, betrayal, and revenge. Taking about making the film as an independent filmmaker Sheba recalls, “Having zero experience in filmmaking and having never assisted anyone or been on a film set before, getting a professional crew and cast to trust me to come on board was the first challenge. Also, an extremely tight budget and keeping the cost down was a test. While shooting, my parents had come to look after my son but being a breastfeeding mom at that time, being away from my son for long hours was equally difficult."

Sheba herself has an interesting jump from being an Air Force Officer to a filmmaker. Talking about this newfound journey she mentions, “A childhood spent without friends and under the harsh glare of bullies led me to seek refuge in the solace of books. These pages, devoid of judgment, became my confidantes, offering me companionship and a gateway to a world beyond my own. As the years unfolded, I built a fulfilling life – a rewarding career in the Air Force, marriage, and the joy of parenthood. Yet, a persistent feeling remained – a sense that the wealth of knowledge I had gleaned from countless books lay dormant, waiting to be unleashed. Witnessing stories leap from the page onto the screen, ignited a passion within me. The seed of becoming a filmmaker was sown, so with unwavering resolve, I poured my life savings – accumulated over twenty years – into this dream."

Kazi releases on Open Theatre on December 18