7 Upcoming OTT releases to look forward to over the weekend (December 15-22, 2023)

Thriller: Reacher

The second season sees veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher receive a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit are being brutally murdered, one by one. He reunites with three of his former teammates and together they begin to connect the dots behind the mysterious murders. December 15. On Amazon Prime Video.

Drama: Maestro

The film is a fearless love story showcasing the lifelong relationship between American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The movie is a love letter to life and art and at its core is an emotional portrayal of family and love. Carey Mulligan plays the role of Felicia while Bradley Cooper plays Leonard. December 20. On Netflix.

Adventure: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Based on the best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, this series tells the story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers. That’s when sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt. With the help of his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must find the lightning bolt and restore peace in Olympus. December 20. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Action: Detective Knight: Independence

The third and final installment of the Detective Knight film series, sees detective James Knight trying to stop a rogue vigilante and an out-of-control EMT vehicle from putting the city in danger on Independence Day. He must also race against time to save his home from a suspected explosion. December 15. On Lionsgate Play.

Suspense: The Freelancer: The Conclusion

Avinash Kamath (Mohit Raina) is all set to return to accomplish his mission of saving Aliya. She is a newly married girl trapped in war-torn Syria against the backdrop of a growing ISIS terrorism. Other cast members include Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh and Ayesha Raza Mishra among others. December 15. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Sports: Liverpool vs Manchester United

One of the biggest rivalries in world football unravels this weekend when Manchester United travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool. The last time the two teams met, Liverpool thrashed United 7-0 at Old Trafford. The Reds currently sit on top of the Premier League table, while United occupy the sixth position. December 17, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Comedy: The Family Plan

Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) lives a quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, a father of three and a successful car salesman. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin who eliminated the world’s greatest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan must put his skills to the test while also treating his family with the best vacation. December 15. On Apple TV+