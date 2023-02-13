Five films you can watch with your gal-pals on Galentine's movie night

If you are a single dreading (or cringing at) the mushiness of Valentine's Day or are just looking to spend some quality time with your BFFs, Galentine's Day is just the perfect occasion. For the unversed, Galentine's Day falls on February 13 and is dedicated to celebrating all the platonic relationships or friendships you have with your women or non-binary friends. In short – a friendship version of Valentine's Day.

While some celebrate the occasion by throwing Instagrammable soirees, some indulge in slumber parties. If like us, you too do not feel up to any of this on a Monday, you can opt for a movie night with your friends. Indulge recommends five films you can watch with your gal pals on a Galentine's movie night.

Little Women (2019)

Director Greta Gerwig's adaptation of this Louisa May Alcott classic celebrates the strength of (literal) sisterhood. Set in 1860s Massachusetts during the Civil War, the story follows the lives of four sisters in the March family — Amy, Beth, Jo, and Meg — on their journey from adolescence to womanhood. Each of them is unique and strong but together – they are invincible. In its honest portrayal of all the elements of sisterhood, be it solidarity or jealousy.

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

A continuation of the television series about four friends (Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones), Sex And The City: The Movie takes place when the wedding of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr Big (Kim Cattrall) gets called off, and the three friends of Carrie decide to take her on a vacation for her to make her feel better. They say we have friends for the times we can't be strong for ourselves; this movie is a testimonial to that. Plus, trust the intensely fashionable outings of the four friends in picturesque Mexico to give your gang the final push to take that girl's trip!

Sonata (2017)

Directed by Aparna Sen, this hidden gem is a bittersweet soiree of three friends — Aruna (Aparna Sen), Dolon (Shabana Azmi), and Subhadra (Lillete Dubey) — all single women in their 50s who are college friends. The story takes place in a Mumbai apartment over the span of an evening yet unfolds the lifetime of their 30-year-odd friendship. In addition to stellar performances by an ensemble cast and a brilliant guest appearance by actress Anashua Mazumdar (Mee, the film also beautifully portrays how female friendships transcend vices like jealousy to become one of the most fulfilling and safe spaces for us to be vulnerable in.

The Sisterhood Of Travelling Pants (2005)

Starring popular actresses Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively in the lead, this film follows four friends as they spend their first summer apart. It takes an interesting turn when they find a mysterious pair of pants, which they share, taking turns wearing them across the summer. If your girl gang also stands by you when you are wrong to eventually nudge you into making the right choice, then these four friends will remind you of them.

Teen Ekke Teen (2006)

We have saved the best for the last. Tucked away in the oblivion of time, this Bengali film is considered to explore subjects that were way ahead of its generation. The story revolves around three friends — Alo (Nilanjana Sengupta), Maya (Koneenica Banerjee), and Mukti (Sreelekha Mitra) — who want to launch a start-up of pickles. But their plans fall short when they do not get enough funding, prospective investors telling them that women-led businesses can not be successful. This resentment leads the three to plan a bank robbery, which results in a series of absolutely hilarious mishaps. Irrespective of whether you are a Bengali, trust our recommendation for it to become your forever-favorite gal pal movie.

