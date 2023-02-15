Gurmeet Choudhary to play Maharana Pratap for the upcoming series Maharana on OTT

A month ago OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar posted a thrilling video announcing their upcoming series Maharana, directed by Nitin Chandrakant Desai. Recently they took to their Instagram handle to announce that Gurmeet Choudhary will be playing the titular role of Maharana Pratap in the upcoming series Maharana. The fans cannot contain their excitement after seeing Gurmeet's look in this historic period drama which looks absolutely intense and intriguing.

Talking about the collaboration, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself. I am thankful to the producers and Nitin Chandrakant Desai for giving me this project.”

A screengrab from the teaser

The netizens are highly eager to see their favourite actor play the lead role in such a historic series. We too can't wait to watch Gurmeet Choudhary play the role of the legendary warrior Maharana Pratap!