BAFTA Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners
The Royal Festival Hall in London, England hosted the 76th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, on Sunday. During the star-studded gala, which was hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, the German antiwar film All Quiet on the Western Front took home seven awards, including the two major ones for Best Film and Best Director. Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes from India was a nominee for the Best Documentary award, but the honour went to Daniel Roher's Navalny.
Here's who won what:
Best Film – All Quiet on the Western Front
Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, Tar
Leading Actor – Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Director – Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Casting – Elvis
Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front
Adapted Screenplay – All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Editing – Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Cinematography – All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Best Documentary – Navalny, Daniel Roher
EE Bafta Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey
Film Not In The English Language – All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin, Elvis
British Short Film – An Irish Goodbye
Makeup & Hair – Elvis; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Production design – Babylon; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Sound – All Quiet On The Western Front; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Original Score – All Quiet On The Western Front; Volker Bertelmann
Supporting Actress – The Banshees of Inisherin, Kerry Condon
Supporting Actor – The Banshees of Inisherin, Barry Keoghan