BAFTA Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners

BAFTA Awards 2023 took place on 20 February 2023 at 12:30 am IST

The Royal Festival Hall in London, England hosted the 76th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, on Sunday. During the star-studded gala, which was hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, the German antiwar film All Quiet on the Western Front took home seven awards, including the two major ones for Best Film and Best Director. Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes from India was a nominee for the Best Documentary award, but the honour went to Daniel Roher's Navalny.

Here's who won what:

Best Film – All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, Tar

Leading Actor – Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Director – Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Casting – Elvis

Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front

Adapted Screenplay – All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Editing – Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Cinematography – All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

Best Documentary – Navalny, Daniel Roher

EE Bafta Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey

Film Not In The English Language – All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin, Elvis

British Short Film – An Irish Goodbye

Makeup & Hair – Elvis; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Production design – Babylon; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Sound – All Quiet On The Western Front; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Original Score – All Quiet On The Western Front; Volker Bertelmann

Supporting Actress – The Banshees of Inisherin, Kerry Condon

Supporting Actor – The Banshees of Inisherin, Barry Keoghan