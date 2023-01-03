Netflix cancels 1899 after first season, fans make it trend

The Netflix mystery-thriller series 1899, created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar who also created Dark, will not have a second season. Bo Odar and Friese, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, posted the news on social media on Monday. Since the announcement, fans have made sure that the name of the show trends everywhere.

Issuing a joint statement on Baran's Instagram handle, the creators wrote, “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

The duo gained global fame as a result of the success of the popular German television series Dark. Thanking fans for their love and support, they further noted, “We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”