Ajit Arora’s multi-starrer Unaad is set to stream from July 8

Producer Ajit Arora’s latest Unaad is all set for its release on July 8 on JioCinema. The film promises to be a tale of friendship and life-changing, coming-of-age experiences. An ensemble cast of talent will take the viewers on a journey full of laughter, tears, heart-touching moments, and more. Unaad portrays the beauty of friendship and how it helps individuals overcome challenges in life to find peace.

Arora comments, “Filmmaking is a collaborative art, and Unaad is a testament to that. Our meticulous director Aditya Sarpotdar, talented writers, brilliant technicians, and the entire crew have poured their heart and soul into making this film a visual spectacle. Their support and dedication portray the magic that can be created when talented individuals from various domains unite.”

The talented ensemble cast includes Ashutosh Gaikwad, Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Bharate, Chinmay Jadhav, Sandesh Jadhav, and Devika Daftardar. Portraying the journey of three youths, Unaad is gearing up to be a visual treat. Arora further comments, “The countdown to the release has begun and I couldn't be more thrilled. I am confident that viewers will be captivated by the immersive experience. I eagerly await their response and hope that Unaad will leave a lasting impression on everyone who watches it. It is purely a realistic take on today’s generation.”

Post Unaad, Ajit Arora is also ready to come up with his next Hindi feature film.